RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2,405.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on RBC. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.50.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $364.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.43. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $260.53 and a 1-year high of $380.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.66.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.13. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

