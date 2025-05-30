Quent Capital LLC Purchases 4,171 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 214,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 134,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 286,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after buying an additional 36,653 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFIS opened at $28.80 on Friday. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

