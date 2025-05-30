Quent Capital LLC Has $17.45 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,253 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Quent Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Quent Capital LLC owned about 1.60% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $17,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RWO. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6,405.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,934,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,107,000 after buying an additional 2,889,389 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,147,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 355,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,249,000 after acquiring an additional 140,482 shares in the last quarter. White & Co Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,006,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 271,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,641,000 after acquiring an additional 66,813 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $44.39 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $48.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.98.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Stories

