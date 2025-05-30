Q2 EPS Estimate for MKS Instruments Reduced by Analyst

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for MKS Instruments in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for MKS Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $6.94 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MKSI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.59 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $25,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,324.64. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,239,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 267,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,434,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 344.5% in the first quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 60,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 46,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

