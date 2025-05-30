Q2 EPS Estimate for Atlas Engineered Products Cut by Analyst

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Atlas Engineered Products in a report issued on Thursday, May 29th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atlas Engineered Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.50 target price on Atlas Engineered Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Atlas Engineered Products Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at C$0.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$65.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.13. Atlas Engineered Products has a 52-week low of C$0.72 and a 52-week high of C$1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.02.

About Atlas Engineered Products

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

