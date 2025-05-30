Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 9,350 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in News were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Price Performance

News stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 1.30. News Co. has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $30.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. News’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWSA. Seaport Res Ptn raised News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NWSA

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.