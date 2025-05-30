Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 534.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 26,913 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $1,635,233.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,144.12. The trade was a 37.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 40,924 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,486,542.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,539.92. This represents a 44.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,599 shares of company stock worth $7,099,910. Company insiders own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

NYSE:SKX opened at $62.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $78.85.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 7.13%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

