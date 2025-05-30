PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PT United Tractors Tbk Price Performance

Shares of PUTKY stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $37.54.

PT United Tractors Tbk Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $1.2834 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from PT United Tractors Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.66. This represents a yield of 6.97%. PT United Tractors Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.01%.

PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold and Other Mineral Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment, trucks, cranes, and busses under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, Tadano, and United Tractors names to mining, agriculture, constructions, forestry, as well as material handling and transportation.

