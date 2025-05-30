Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in May

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1%

OTCMKTS PVCT opened at $0.09 on Friday. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.

Get Provectus Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes in the United States. The company's lead molecule is rose bengal sodium (RBS). Its clinical development programs include PV-10 for the treatment of stage III and IV melanoma and different types of liver cancers; PH-10 for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, and skin inflammation; and PV-305 for the treatment of infectious keratitis.

Receive News & Ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.