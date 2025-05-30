Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in May

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1%
OTCMKTS PVCT opened at $0.09 on Friday. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.
About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals
