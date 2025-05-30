Promising Large Cap Stocks To Follow Today – May 28th

Tesla, NVIDIA, and Invesco QQQ are the three Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization generally exceeding $10 billion. These firms tend to be well established, often with stable revenues and dividend histories, and typically exhibit lower volatility and slower growth rates than smaller‐cap counterparts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $4.00 on Wednesday, reaching $358.89. 69,239,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,489,276. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 176.42, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $281.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.59.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $136.72. 164,800,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,094,627. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.60.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $521.08. 26,999,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,372,897. The stock has a market cap of $326.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $476.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.91.

