Private Client Services LLC Sells 772 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Private Client Services LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,472.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 62,799 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 162.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 314.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.2%

LMBS opened at $48.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.84. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

