Private Client Services LLC Invests $868,000 in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Mattel by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 46,174,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,134,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,469,000 after buying an additional 355,769 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,843,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,255,000 after buying an additional 1,491,282 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mattel by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,673,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,318,000 after buying an additional 453,390 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,390,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,847,000 after buying an additional 127,064 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAT stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Mattel’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mattel from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

