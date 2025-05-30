Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $562,739.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,828 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,610.88. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $177.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.93 and a 1 year high of $179.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.23.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

