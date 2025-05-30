Park Square Financial Group LLC Takes $27,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,836,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,422,932,000 after purchasing an additional 138,170 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,588,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,239,715,000 after purchasing an additional 106,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,829,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,636,679,000 after purchasing an additional 96,571 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,316,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,467,138,000 after buying an additional 86,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,359,747,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.00.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $355.66 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $282.09 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The company has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

