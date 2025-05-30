Park Square Financial Group LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KWEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,107 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 29,608.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,260,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,565 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 4,575,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,793,000 after purchasing an additional 810,695 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,649,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6,415,112.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 513,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after buying an additional 513,209 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of KWEB opened at $33.70 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.22.

