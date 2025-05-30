Park Square Financial Group LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 843.4% during the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 892.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 591.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. TD Securities cut their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.89. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.79 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

