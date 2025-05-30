Park Square Financial Group LLC Invests $26,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $11,239,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth about $9,673,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth about $6,918,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 97,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 34,480 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FFEB opened at $50.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.52. The company has a market cap of $983.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.59. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $51.14.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

