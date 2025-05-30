Park National Corp OH Sells 4,037 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.1% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 246,930 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,675,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 123.0% in the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 298,309 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after buying an additional 164,524 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in NIKE by 13.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 7,319 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC raised its position in NIKE by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NIKE from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.26.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $98.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

