Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $17,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,218,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $199.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $165.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.80.

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.3%

OC opened at $135.20 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $123.41 and a 12-month high of $214.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.69.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback 12,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

