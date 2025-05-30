Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.71.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $95.10 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $89.70 and a 12 month high of $106.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.43. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.09%.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $701,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,934.30. The trade was a 9.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $649,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,595,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,450 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,989,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 12,162.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 820,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,701,000 after purchasing an additional 814,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

