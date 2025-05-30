Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH) Short Interest Update

Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the April 30th total of 735,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Ohmyhome Price Performance
NASDAQ OMH opened at $2.07 on Friday. Ohmyhome has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18.
Ohmyhome Company Profile
