Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH) Short Interest Update

Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the April 30th total of 735,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ohmyhome Price Performance

NASDAQ OMH opened at $2.07 on Friday. Ohmyhome has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18.

Ohmyhome Company Profile

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services.

