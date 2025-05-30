Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. Acquires 2,000 Shares

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 152,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,530.08. This trade represents a 1.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Oak Valley Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ OVLY opened at $25.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.80. Oak Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $32.24.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.42 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 28.03%.
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Oak Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
