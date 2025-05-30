Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Trading Up 0.5%

Novartis stock opened at $112.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.91 and its 200-day moving average is $106.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $96.06 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company has a market cap of $237.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

