Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Sold by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) by 85.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,384 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,197,616 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1,042.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 126,000 shares during the period. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.30 price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NAK opened at $1.08 on Friday. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $581.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

