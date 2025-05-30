NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 160 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,716,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MetLife by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,663,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MetLife by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,826,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606,748 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,663,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,052,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,434,000 after purchasing an additional 958,458 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $78.75 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.02. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

