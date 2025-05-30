NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IXN. Tableaux LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $84.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average of $81.70. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.23. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.58 and a 12-month high of $88.62.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

