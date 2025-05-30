NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 43,930 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 395.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,930 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 461.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 1.3%

RDY stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $996.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 billion. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 17.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

(Free Report)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.