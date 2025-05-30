NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $957,000 Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $837,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $9,728,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,997,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Albemarle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $109.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.62.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:ALB opened at $57.53 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $49.43 and a 52 week high of $125.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.44. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.57%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

