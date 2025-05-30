Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,098,472,000 after purchasing an additional 113,648 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,703,000. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $246.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.42. The stock has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.50.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

