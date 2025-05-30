Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Issues Earnings Results

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 6.43%.

Noah Stock Up 8.4%

NYSE NOAH opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66. Noah has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $725.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Noah alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Noah in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Noah

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Noah stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) by 307.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,564 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Noah were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

About Noah

(Get Free Report)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.