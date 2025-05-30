NestYield Visionary ETF (EGGQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

NestYield Visionary ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGQGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2038 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This is a 6.8% increase from NestYield Visionary ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EGGQ opened at $40.73 on Friday. NestYield Visionary ETF has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69.

The NestYield Visionary ETF (EGGQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a concentrated US large-cap equity portfolio, alongside options-based income strategies. Equity exposure may be held directly or collateralized synthetic positions EGGQ was launched on Dec 26, 2024 and is issued by NestYield.

