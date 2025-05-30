National Bank Financial Weighs in on Transat A.T. Q2 Earnings

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Transat A.T. in a report issued on Tuesday, May 27th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Transat A.T.’s current full-year earnings is ($4.34) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Transat A.T.’s FY2025 earnings at ($2.50) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$1.50 price objective on Transat A.T. and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$1.71.

TRZ stock opened at C$1.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.50. Transat A.T. has a twelve month low of C$1.41 and a twelve month high of C$3.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -241.60.

Transat A.T. Inc is a Canadian company that specializes in the organization, marketing, and distribution of holiday travel in the tourism industry. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company’s core business consists of tour operators based in Canada that are vertically integrated with its other services of air transportation, distribution through a dynamic travel agency network, value-added services at travel destinations, and accommodations.

