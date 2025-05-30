Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,129 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Moderna worth $20,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,894,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,756,000 after buying an additional 669,614 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 315,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 69,360 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Moderna by 2,150.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,474,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 4,418.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 147,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 144,099 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.58.

Moderna Trading Up 3.4%

MRNA stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $158.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.99.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.35 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 110.04% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

