Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.54 and last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 5056139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MIR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Mirion Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.34 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.34 million. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. Mirion Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirion Technologies news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $8,970,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,488.78. The trade was a 89.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 360,400.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 582.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 1,026.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 2,310.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

