M&G (LON:MNG) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 243.67 ($3.29) and last traded at GBX 242.14 ($3.27), with a volume of 312344156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 224.40 ($3.03).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on M&G from GBX 230 ($3.10) to GBX 225 ($3.04) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Get M&G alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on M&G

M&G Trading Up 5.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.70, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of £5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 204.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 204.44.

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX (15.10) (($0.20)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. M&G had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 4.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&G plc will post 24.2485207 EPS for the current year.

M&G Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a GBX 23.50 ($0.32) dividend. This is a positive change from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.25%. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is presently 285.20%.

M&G Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&G plc is a leading savings and investments business, managing investments for both individuals and for large institutional investors, such as pension funds, around the world.

We have a single corporate identity, M&G plc, and two customer-facing brands: Prudential and M&G Investments. Prudential offers savings and insurance for customers in the UK and Europe and for asset management in South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.