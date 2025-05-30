Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 320,012 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 336,351 shares.The stock last traded at $12.22 and had previously closed at $12.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Metals Acquisition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Metals Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Metals Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Metals Acquisition Stock Up 1.3%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metals Acquisition

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTAL. Mudita Advisors LLP raised its stake in Metals Acquisition by 38.3% in the first quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 435,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 120,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 257,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 86,197 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,914,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,268,000 after acquiring an additional 49,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,271,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Further Reading

