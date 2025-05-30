Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27 and traded as high as C$0.30. Mega Uranium shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 359,240 shares traded.

Mega Uranium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$111.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30.

About Mega Uranium

Mega Uranium Ltd., a uranium mining and investment company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown project located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

