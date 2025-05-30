Mats Wahlstrom Sells 99,988 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) Director Mats Wahlstrom sold 99,988 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $73,991.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Coherus BioSciences Trading Up 0.4%

CHRS opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.98 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.43.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,291,000. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 620,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 370,588 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,049,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 252,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHRS. Wall Street Zen lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.05 price objective (down previously from $1.50) on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

