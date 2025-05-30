MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 1,675 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $123.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $101.25 and a 1 year high of $124.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.66 and its 200-day moving average is $118.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.