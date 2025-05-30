MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Purchases 3,781 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,888 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $84.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.92. The firm has a market cap of $176.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $93.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UBER. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.91.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,070. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

