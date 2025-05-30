Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Takes $47,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,872,000. Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $711,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $43.24 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

