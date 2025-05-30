Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. HTLF Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.34 and a 200-day moving average of $74.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $83.19. The company has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

