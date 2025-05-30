Mark Reinstra Sells 50,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Mark Reinstra sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $4,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 389,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,966,348.96. This represents a 11.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Reinstra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 20th, Mark Reinstra sold 15,852 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $1,278,622.32.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $84.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.64. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $85.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 74,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 807,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Roblox from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Roblox from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Roblox from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

