Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 695,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,481,000 after purchasing an additional 186,187 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Prologis by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 784,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,907,000 after acquiring an additional 179,880 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Prologis by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 74,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 39,321 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,596,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,754,282,000 after acquiring an additional 334,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

Prologis Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $109.22 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $132.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.00%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

