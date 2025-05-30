Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG) Insider Sells A$115,393.04 in Stock

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG – Get Free Report) insider Shemara Wikramanayake sold 560 shares of Macquarie Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$206.06 ($132.94), for a total value of A$115,393.04 ($74,447.12).

The firm has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $3.90 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Macquarie Group’s previous Final dividend of $3.85. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 18th. Macquarie Group’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

