Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,493,426,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,664,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,050,000 after purchasing an additional 57,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,594,000 after purchasing an additional 165,683 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,897,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,749,000 after purchasing an additional 152,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,522,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,050,000 after purchasing an additional 696,343 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $82.25 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

Equity Residential Trading Up 1.3%

EQR stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.70. Equity Residential has a one year low of $59.41 and a one year high of $78.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $760.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.43 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 105.73%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

