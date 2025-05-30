Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.38.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $150.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.03 and a 12-month high of $184.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total value of $100,195.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,448.70. This trade represents a 12.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $1,105,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,065.50. This trade represents a 44.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

