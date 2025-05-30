Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.68 Million Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 243.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 198,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 46,298 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 265,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 165,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 493,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,957,776.78. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 1,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $48,755.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,286.70. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,824 shares of company stock valued at $907,856. Insiders own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of CARG opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $41.33.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $225.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.72 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.95.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Further Reading

