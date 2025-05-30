Luke Alverson Sells 919 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) SVP Luke Alverson sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.49, for a total transaction of $280,745.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,952.66. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Luke Alverson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 14th, Luke Alverson sold 919 shares of CSW Industrials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total transaction of $278,649.99.

On Monday, March 17th, Luke Alverson sold 1,100 shares of CSW Industrials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total transaction of $321,332.00.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $307.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.96. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.90 and a 1 year high of $436.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.66.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 12.84%.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 517.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 510.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSWI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.00.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

