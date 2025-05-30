London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

London & Associated Properties Plc (LON:LAS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.62 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 11 ($0.15). London & Associated Properties shares last traded at GBX 11 ($0.15), with a volume of 740 shares trading hands.

London & Associated Properties Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1,100.00 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Get London & Associated Properties alerts:

London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (0.44) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. London & Associated Properties had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%.

About London & Associated Properties

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for London & Associated Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London & Associated Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.